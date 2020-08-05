M. Joe Hart

Mr. Joe Hart, 77, of Detroit, Texas passed away on Aug. 2, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas.
He was born on April 29, 1943 in Blossom, Texas, to the Rev. M.L. Hart and Leatrice Katherine Baughn Hart.
Joe was a 1965 graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station, being a member of the nationally famous Corps of Cadets. Thereafter, he was a home-builder, chief tax appraiser, business owner, and a farmer-rancher throughout his long career.
While being a hard worker and entrepreneur, Joe lived his life pouring into his children and grandchildren the values of self-reliance, honesty, and most importantly the love for the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Perry Hart, of Mena, Arkansas and Charles Hart.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Hart Marquez and husband, Eduardo, of Detroit, Texas; and son, Dr. Bradley Joe Hart and wife, Bethany, of Plano, Texas. He is also survived by his brother, Ronnie Hart, of Detroit, Texas; sisters, Delores Mitchell, of Gilmer, Texas and Nina Delaney, of Hutchins, Texas; and lifelong sister-in-law, Sue Hart, of Mena, Arkansas. Joe was especially proud of his grandchildren, Matthew and Madeleine Marquez, of Detroit, Texas and Ashlyn and Owen Hart, of Plano, Texas. He is survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 in the chapel at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Morris Nelms officiating.
Honorary vocalists will be Bethany Hart, daughter-in-law and Teresa Harmening, cousin.
Burial will follow in the Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers are, Dr. Bradley Hart, Owen Hart, Eduardo Marquez, Matthew Marquez, Ronnie Hart, Rodney Roten, Ryan Roten and Ryan McCoy.
Family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m., prior to the service.
