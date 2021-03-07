The Spencer triplets, Linda, Ronnie and Lonnie, were born Feb. 10, 1951, to the late Jeff and Bonnie Spencer in the Tigertown community.
They celebrated their birthday at The Fish Fry, in Paris, with brothers, sisters and other family members. They are from a family of 18 children, 11 boys and seven girls. The family also consists of a set of twins, Faye Daniels of the Ambia community and Ray Spencer of Paris.
All of the families live in the Paris area except for the triplets. Linda lives in Ben Wheeler, Texas, Ronnie and his wife, Inell, live in Fort Towson, Oklahoma, and Lonnie and wife, Margo, live in Fate, Texas.
The triplets have two sons each, Linda’s two boys, Jessie Farnsworth, who lives in Ovilla, Texas, and Scott Farnsworth, who lives in Midlothian, Texas. Ronnie’s two boys are Waylon Spencer, of Paris, and Micah Spencer of Sweetwater, Texas, and Lonnie’s two boys are Clay Spencer of Midland, Texas, and Jay Spencer of Royse City, Texas.
Thirteen of the siblings are still living and the youngest, Carolyn Miller, turned 68 on Feb. 16. The oldest of the family still living is Nuke Spencer, of Hopewell, who just turned 88 in December.
The family has been blessed over the years and continues to get together the first Saturday of each month at the Hopewell Fire Department. They also have a family reunion every year on Labor Day weekend and usually have 100 to 125 people the first day and 75 to 100 people the second day. They’re all getting older, but will continue this tradition until this generation passes and hopefully the young generation will do the same.
So, always remember there’s nothing more important in life than family.
(0) comments
