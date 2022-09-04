More than 200 square dancers converged on Love Civic Center on Thursday for a weekend filled with dances and workshops at the 26th annual Evening in Paris Festival.

From the first round of dances Thursday night to the final Sunday morning round to gospel music, dancers listened as some of the most well-known callers in the United States cued them through intricate dance maneuvers.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

