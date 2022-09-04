More than 200 square dancers converged on Love Civic Center on Thursday for a weekend filled with dances and workshops at the 26th annual Evening in Paris Festival.
From the first round of dances Thursday night to the final Sunday morning round to gospel music, dancers listened as some of the most well-known callers in the United States cued them through intricate dance maneuvers.
Couples came from California, Tennessee, Colorado and other states, and from as far away as Sweden.
“We are square dancers in Sweden, and we saw this flier and we thought it would be very nice to come to Paris, Texas,” said Hanna Tenenbaum, who lives in southern Sweden close to Copenhagen. “We were visiting friends in Houston, also, so we are taking this opportunity before we travel to San Francisco for the flight home.”
Much closer to home, Ron and Donita See, of Plano, have square danced since elementary school and as a couple for the 52 years they have been married, with some time out to raise a family.
“After we retired, we became more active and have been attending the Paris festival for six or seven years,” Ron See said, explaining that he retired from a career as a software engineer with Rockwell Collins and for 20 years worked on the communication system for Air Force One. Donita See retired from a career as an analytical chemist in the medical field.
“We just love to square dance because it’s good for us physically, emotionally and socially,” Donita See said. “We are not a very outgoing couple, and square dancing gives us the opportunity to socialize.”
Two different dance levels — plus and advance — were offered during the festival as callers cued both square and round dancing. Four couples follow cues in a square as they exchange partners during a square dance session. Round dancing uses ballroom dance movements with couples remaining with their same partner throughout the dance.
“We come back year after year to these wonderful facilities because of the reception we receive,” said Gary Shoemake, a Tennessee caller who has been heading up the event for several years along with his wife, Lisa Shoemake.
The couple applauded the hospitality provided by Becky Semple of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and Randy Nations, operations manager at the civic center.
“They just welcome us and take care of our every need,” Lisa Shoemake said. “They make our stay here so enjoyable and gives us reason to return here year after year.”
