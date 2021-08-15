BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 851 9581 7065.
revising the Fannin County Indigent Healthcare Program Policy Handbook; revising the date of the public hearing to 8:45 a.m. Sept. 7 regarding a proposed 57.06 cents per $100 valuation tax rate; and setting a 9 a.m. Sept. 9 time to adopt the county’s tax rate during a special meeting.
The agenda also includes possible action to approve a one-time severance of 4 acres from a 20-acre tract on Highway 78 in Bonham; to replace a member of the Fannin County Hospital Authority; to approve Fannin County positions and salaries for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
Commissioners also are expected to hear reports on the courthouse restoration, justice of the peace Precinct 1 and 2 collections, finances and investments and monthly EMS activity. Mental health opportunities in Fannin County also are on the agenda for discussion.
