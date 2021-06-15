Paris police arrested Jacob Cole Mills, 25, of Paris, at his residence at 4:32 p.m. Friday on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Mills was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris woman in custody on felony theft warrant
Paris police arrested Misty Dawn Fulbright, 33, of Paris, at her residence, on a felony theft warrant at midnight Friday. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where Fulbright was found to have at least two prior theft convictions. Fulbright was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County jail.
Traffic stop leads to drug possession arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of 35th Street NE at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday for a defective tail light. The driver, 52-year-old Freddy Wayne Hodges, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Hodges was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Hodges was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.