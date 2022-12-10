Carol Denise Coward, born Carol Denise Copeland on Dec. 1, 1967, was the daughter of the late Larry Wayne Copeland. She is survived by her mother, Alicia K. Barham, and her papa, James “Doc” Barham. She departed from this earth at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the age of 55.
She is also survived by her husband, William “Rusty” Coward; her two children, Heather and Cody Coward of Paris, Texas; her sister Aleina Barnard and husband, Jack and their children of Paris, Texas; and her sister Julie Romans and husband, Wesley and their children of Paris, Texas.
Carol attended Clarksville, Texas public school where she graduated in 1986. She enjoyed her younger years on the family farm in Deport, being drum major in the Clarksville High School Band, and spending time with her horses barrel racing.
After marrying her husband, Rusty, Carol had their daughter, Heather, and son, Cody. She was employed for 20 years as a medical coding and billing specialist. She was most recently employed at Paris Regional Medical Center as a certified surgical technologist.
Carol, otherwise known as Big Homie, loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed anything involving the outdoors, including camping at the lake and hunting. She loved crafting and decorating. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and attended Connections in Paris, Texas. Carol was best known for her great sense of humor and her generous spirit.
The celebration of life for Carol will be held on Saturday, Dec.17, at 2 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. Family visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation or the Lamar County Humane Association.
