Carol Denise Coward

Carol Denise Coward, born Carol Denise Copeland on Dec. 1, 1967, was the daughter of the late Larry Wayne Copeland. She is survived by her mother, Alicia K. Barham, and her papa, James “Doc” Barham. She departed from this earth at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the age of 55.

She is also survived by her husband, William “Rusty” Coward; her two children, Heather and Cody Coward of Paris, Texas; her sister Aleina Barnard and husband, Jack and their children of Paris, Texas; and her sister Julie Romans and husband, Wesley and their children of Paris, Texas.

