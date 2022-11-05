The Friday, Nov. 4 tornado that swept through Lamar County was, according to officials with the National Weather Service, the first twister to occur in the month of November in recorded weather history.

Bianca Garcia, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Fort Worth, said tornado data began being collected and recorded in 1950. Since that time, there has never been a documented and verified tornado in Lamar County in the month of November.

