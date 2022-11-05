A massive tornado left a miles-long trail of destruction Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, through the small rural community of Powderly, about 10 miles north of Paris. Other parts of the county were also hit, with reports of damage in Honey Grove, western and northern areas of Paris and Powderly.
A massive tornado left a miles-long trail of destruction Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, through the small rural community of Powderly, about 10 miles north of Paris. Other parts of the county were also hit, with reports of damage in Honey Grove, western and northern areas of Paris and Powderly.
A massive tornado left a miles-long trail of destruction Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, through the small rural community of Powderly, about 10 miles north of Paris. Other parts of the county were also hit, with reports of damage in Honey Grove, western and northern areas of Paris and Powderly.
A massive tornado left a miles-long trail of destruction Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, through the small rural community of Powderly, about 10 miles north of Paris. Other parts of the county were also hit, with reports of damage in Honey Grove, western and northern areas of Paris and Powderly.
The Friday, Nov. 4 tornado that swept through Lamar County was, according to officials with the National Weather Service, the first twister to occur in the month of November in recorded weather history.
Bianca Garcia, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Fort Worth, said tornado data began being collected and recorded in 1950. Since that time, there has never been a documented and verified tornado in Lamar County in the month of November.
"There has been one tornado in the month of November in Fannin County, but no tornadoes in Lamar County," Garcia said.
Garcia also said an official classification of the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, used to categorize twisters in a range from EF 0 to EF 5, has yet to be determined, but may come in a few days.
She said the EF rating reflects damage, with minor or moderate damage being usually EF 0 through EF 1 storms, while more severe damage and possible injuries or deaths ranging from EF 2 to EF 5.
"We actually do not have a classification yet. Our survey team left Fort Worth this morning and is by Powderly," Garcia explained. "We have to find the start of the tornado, and then the end of the tornado. Then we must assess the width."
Because the tornado crossed the Red River and continued into Oklahoma, Garcia said a team of scientists from the NWS office in Tulsa has been dispatched to help examine storm damage in the Sooner state.
Garcia said the first tornado warning was issued at 3:53 p.m., Friday, for Lamar County.
"At 4:18 p.m., weather spotters had confirmed a tornado near Honey Grove," Garcia explained. "At 4:27 p.m., a tornado was confirmed near Sumner. The storm probably hit Powderly shortly after that."
There is no wind speed data for the twister yet, Garcia noted, and the Enhanced Fujita classification will be announced after officials assess damage in the affected path of the tornado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.