Paris police responded to a burglary in progress at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Cedar Street, where officers found that thieves had pulled an A/C unit out of a back window to enter the residence.
The burglars opened multiple drawers and stole two shot-size bottles of peanut butter whiskey, valued at $2, before replacing the window unit and fleeing the scene.
When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had fled, and the reporting person no longer knew where they were. The person reported the suspects’ description to officers as police lifted fingerprints at the scene.
Police investigate forgery
Paris police received a report of a forgery at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, where a person said that nearly $500 dollars worth of tools were purchased via a check belonging to a Bogata-based construction company.
The person reported that the incident occurred Oct. 8 in the 3500 block of North Main Street and that a bank returned the check as forged.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
