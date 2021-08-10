Fire and rescue

Assist EMS

Aug. 6

10:29 to 10:48 a.m., 3411 NE Loop 286

2:36 to 3:15 p.m., 2000 30th St. NW

8:04 to 8:18 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.

Aug. 7

8:13 to 8:31 a.m., 25th Street NE

3:55 to 4:03 p.m., 1556 Fitzhugh Ave.

6:55 to 7:23 p.m., 4262 Castlegate Drive

Aug. 8

12:26 to 12:53 a.m., 4262 Castlegate Drive

1:43 to 1:58 p.m., 1355 N. Collegiate Drive

Aug. 9

11:51 a.m. to 12:07 p.m., 290 30th St. NW

1:03 to 1:38 p.m., 7300 Highway 82 W.

3:19 to 3:45 p.m., 820 19th St. NW

5:51 to 6:04 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.

9:52 to 10:13 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road

Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke

Aug. 7

8:54 to 9:04 a.m., 405 5th St. SW

Aug. 9

7:06 to 7:27 p.m., 350 W. Kaufman St.

7:10 to 7:23 p.m., 3205 NE Loop 286

7:46 to 7:55 p.m., 350 W. Kaufman St.

First Responder

Aug. 6

6:47 to 7:16 a.m., 2466 FM 137

7:56 to 7:57 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.

5:52 to 6:35 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive

Aug. 7

4:02 to 4:14 a.m., 3325 Lamar Ave.

4:03 to 4:21 a.m., 531 19th St. SE

10:09 to 10:42 a.m., 695 20th St. NE

11:19 to 11:42 a.m., 241 24th St. SE

3:10 to 3:33 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.

6:57 to 7:13 p.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.

Aug. 8

7:15 to 7:29 a.m., 411 6th St. SE

2:16 to 2:25 p.m., 2230 E. Price St.

3:31 to 3:43 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road

Aug. 9

12:05 to 12:10 p.m., 1601 Lamar Ave.

2:25 to 2:31 p.m., 1040 Connor St.

6:27 to 6:50 p.m., 305 25th St. NE

8:38 to 9:10 p.m., 534 Bonham St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Aug. 6

9:25 to 9:48 a.m., 1200 17th St. NE

Aug. 8

12:37 to 1:46 a.m., 3011 FM 1500

4:30 to 5:42 p.m., 20000 FM 1497

Aug. 9

9:03 to 9:22 p.m., FM 1499/FM 1500

Public Service

Aug. 6

4:53 to 4:53 p.m., 1120 Meadowlark Drive

8:47 to 9:03 p.m., 2315 Kimberly St.

10:29 to 10:40 p.m., 2225 E. Cherry St.

Aug. 8

12:53 to 1:47 a.m., 619 3rd St. SE

7:32 to 7:48 a.m., 2885 Hubbard St.

Aug. 9

8:19 to 8:35 p.m., 955 34th St. SE

