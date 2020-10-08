Paris police responded to the 500 block of 13th Street SE at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday to a call of shots fired. A complainant said that he and his family were driving north on 13th Street SE when they saw a minor that they knew.
They said they saw the minor produce a handgun and fire two or three bullets at them, police said. Police reported that at least two bullets struck the complainant’s vehicle. Officers found the juvenile and placed him under arrest on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said they found his pistol in his pocket. The pistol had been reported as stolen out of Fannin County. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.