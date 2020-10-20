Once again, the North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry will come to Paris.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, the mobile food pantry will give out food boxes in the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ parking lot. The pantry hands out two boxes, one with pantry staples that will keep and the other with fresh fruits and vegetables.
The church is at 3535 Lamar Ave.
