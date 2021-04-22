C.L. Smith, 77, of Powderly, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Powderly, Texas. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 6 p.m. on Friday at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Powderly.
C.L. was born on Feb. 20, 1944, in Lamar County, a son of Troy and Mildred Wallace Smith. He was owner of C.L. Smith Equipment and Sales for 52 years. Their motto was “We Sell The Best and Service The Rest.” C.L. served on the board of Lamar County Electric Co-op, CASA, was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles and served in the Texas National Guard.
He is survived by his spouse, Faybress Bolyard Smith; son, Clifford Smith of Powderly; grandchildren, Bethany Love Roberts and spouse, David of Powderly, Chivas Lee Smith and Andrea of Kelleyville, Oklahoma, Raylynn Smith of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Tyler Ray Smith of Tennessee; brother, Ronald E. Smith of Longview, Texas;. and a sister, Dorothy Melton of Powderly.
C.L. was preceded in death by his son, Troy Lee Smith; his parents; brother, David Smith; and sisters, Shirley Colwell and Patty Dodds.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
