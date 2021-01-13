Philip Edsel Clark, 81, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
The family will schedule memorial services at a later date. Cremation is under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Philip the son of Fred and Ida Brewer Clark, was born on Nov. 2, 1939, in Koshkonong, Missouri.
Upon his graduation from high school, he joined the United States Navy, followed by the United States Air Force and served honorably for 22 years. He received numerous accommodations while serving his country. Following retirement from the military, he worked at Agpro, attended college in Commerce where he received a degree in Child Psychology and his bachelor degree in business. He owned and operated Clark’s Lawn Service in Paris.
Philip was quite an athlete and very competitive in several sports but his love was tennis and traveling with his wife Monnie. He also rode bulls and broncos in several rodeos with his brother Waymon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Monnie Clark; also preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Margaret Richards and Lorene Jeffries; and a brother, Donald Kent Clark.
Survivors include his children, April Johnson and husband, Shawn, of Blossom, Sheila Clark, Philip Clark and Claudia Pursifull and husband, Tom, of Sumner; three siblings, Bernice Smalley, of Missouri, Loeva McGinnis, of San Antonio and Waymon Clark, of Missouri; grandchildren, Mike Carnnahan and wife, Kristi, George Heckaman, Courtney Heckaman, Epiphany, Aaron-Dean and wife, Sara, Ian, Nycole Morrison and husband, Marcus and Justin Sharrock; great-grandchildren, Yesenia, Olivia, Cohen, Hayley, Ellison, Kinsley, Yamilet, Noah, Nico, Adrian, Theo, Bryce, Parker, Karson and Charlie; Marty Sharrock, a special family member; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
