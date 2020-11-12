New Birth Baptist Church to stage benefit for pastor and wife
New Birth Baptist Church will hold a benefit for its pastor Aaron and Emma Jenkins at 6 p.m., Saturday at the church.
New Birth Baptist Church is at 2505 Campbell St. Call 903-782-9465.
Harris to speak at revival at Redeem Outreach Ministries
New Light Baptist Church of Ambia invites the public to three nights of revival Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m. each evening at Redeem Outreach Ministries, 1103 E. Tudor St.
Guest speaker is to be Steven L. Harris.
For more informtion call 903-669-5916.
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church to note 20th church anniversary
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church will hold its 20th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Joe Liggions and Pine Hill Baptist Church are to be special guest.
Dinner will be served after the servie and all are welcome to attend. Faith Tabernalce is at 804 14th St. SE.
Pathway Church of God to hold pastor appreciation service
Pathway Church of God, 3805 SE Loop 286, will celebrate the 11th anniversary of its pastor, Samuel Evans and wife, Candace’s, service to the church, with a pastor appreciuation day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
A special offering of kind deeds, cards, meals and gifts for the family will be recieved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.