Edward Don “Eddie” Woerner, 82, of Paris passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family after a long courageous battle with renal failure. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Ed Fleming and the Rev. Bryce Jester officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family ask those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Eddie, the son of George A. and Irene Oyler Woerner, was born May 28, 1938, in Paris. He attended Paris schools and graduated from Paris High School in 1956. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Navy, stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina, and serving aboard the destroyer, the USS Cone.
He was honorably discharged in 1961. On April 11, 1958, he married Lurena Coplin. Upon returning to Paris, he began his career at UARCO business forms spanning 36 years. After retirement from UARCO, he was employed by Rodgers Wade Mfg. and later retired from there. He was a lifetime member of Ramseur Baptist Church where he served on the board of deacons for many years. He enjoyed driving the church bus for several years. His hobbies included boating, camping, fishing and woodworking, but his love was for golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Forrest and Earvie Coplin; brother, Jerry Woerner and spouse, Judy; brother-in-law, Eddie Don Ruthart, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Jimmie Nash.
He is survived by his wife, Lurena, of 62 years; son, Rick Woerner of Paris, Texas; daughter, Rhonda Woerner Carrigan of Tioga, Texas; grandchildren, Bailey Carrigan McNairy and spouse, Erik McNairy, of Cooper, Texas, and Shelby Carrigan of Dallas, Texas; and one great-granddaughter, Landry Kate McNairy; sister, Sharon Ruthart; brother-in-law and sister-in- law, Joe and Louis Vaughn; sister-in-law, Sandra Neill; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Ron Blackburn, Johnny Edwards, Harold Adams, nephews Brad Ruthart, Jeff Woerner, Erik McNairy, Wade White and special friends as honorary pallbearers, Kelsey Gibbs and Thurman Wood.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
