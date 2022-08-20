Linda Wakefield

Linda Wakefield

Linda Wakefield, 49, passed away at Paris Regional on Aug. 6, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church. Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Fry-Gibbs Funeral Chapel with Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

