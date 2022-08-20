Linda Wakefield, 49, passed away at Paris Regional on Aug. 6, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church. Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Fry-Gibbs Funeral Chapel with Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Linda was born on April 7, 1973 in St. Paul Minnesota. She was raised by her parents, Raymond Jensen and Kathleen Peham Jensen.
Her family moved to Paris, Texas when she was five years old, and she quickly became a Texan... accent, boots, cowgirl hat and all.
She graduated from North Lamar High School, and the LVN nursing program at PJC, and worked as a nurse in pediatric home health for several years.
She married the love of her life, Christopher Wakefield, on July 7, 2002, in Paris. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2019.
Linda was a loving and caring person to anyone who came into her life. She was a mother, a wife, a daughter, a grandmother and most of all, a friend. She always did her best to be the shoulder for anyone to cry on, or to be someone's Jiminy Cricket and give words of advice.
Linda was called home sooner than any of us would've liked or could've been prepared for. But she is free of her mortal body now and with her husband, Chris. She missed him so much and decided to stay with us for as long as possible. She fought death tooth and nail for all those she loved. She wouldn't want us to be sad but happy for her in her final moments and after.
Linda's best friend was her mother, Kathy. Kathy was with her in her darkest of times and was her rock. When Linda needed someone to turn to, she knew that her mother would always be her number one supporter.
Linda was always willing to help anyone within her capabilities and sometimes beyond if the situation required. She helped so many widows or grieving spouses from around the world. She became the light for so many stuck in the dark. And she would always "adopt" any friends of her kids, and treat them like her own. But more than anyone, she loved her grandbaby the most, Lilly. Lilly was her whole world and the center of Linda's Universe.
Linda is now a bird that has been let out of its cage. She will fly as high as the clouds and soar even higher. I know that she will be watching over us and still do everything in her power to protect us from evil. So let us not be sad but to be happy for her newly found freedom.
Linda is survived by her children, John Bates, Matthew Bates, Lucas Bates; her very special grandchild, Lilly Bates, who called her Mamma; step-children, Joey Don Goss, Tina Engstrom and Crystal Bates. She is also survived by her parents, Ray Jensen, and Kathy Jenkins; step-parents, Becky Jensenn and Ned Jenkins; mother-in-law, Shirley Kennemer; aunts and uncles, Audrey Peham, Barry Brent, Nancy Peham, John Syper, Barbara Peham, Bob and Jan Jenkins; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Osvaldo Coronado, Melissa and Jose Ramirez, Carol Alston and Elvis Wakefield; nieces and nephews, Leslie Delarosa, Dustin Delarosa, Stephanie Damian, Rose Cox, Esperenza Guzman, Estrella Mendez, Jose Mendez and Ashley Jackson; and special cousins, Spencer Peham, Amy Syper, Jan Syper, Lynne Jenkins and Sara Jenkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris; an infant son, Diego Alexander Leon; father-in-law, Roy Lee Kennemer; grandparents, Bert and Ronnie Peham and Henry and Dorothea Jensen; and aunt, Mary Jensen.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.