Anita Marr Thompson was born on May 1, 1940, in High Texas, to parents, Earl C. Marr and Ruth Cochran Marr.
She attended West Lamar School and graduated in 1958. She married Jimmie G. Thompson on Sept. 24, 1960 and the two enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
After graduation she worked for Lamar County Tax Assessor until 1971 then she went to work for Lamar County Water Supply when the office first opened. She was office manager for 47 years until her retirement in 2017.
Anita loved cooking for her family. She loved getting everyone together for the holidays and other occasions. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She and Jimmie loved to travel. She was a faithful member of Powderly Baptist Church where she served as church secretary for many years.
Her survivors include her husband, Jimmie Thompson; daughters, Cynthia Thompson, Vickie Denelsbeck and her husband, Shannon, Kristi Hines and husband, James; grandchildren, Garrett Denelsbeck, Camille Denelsbeck and Regan Hines; great-grandchildren, Paislee Denelsbeck; sisters, Earlene Marr Poole and her late husband, Allen and Pam Marr Moss and her husband, Jon; brother, the late Bill Marr; brothers-in-law, the late Neal Conder, Max Thompson and the late Gail Thompson; sisters-in-law, Janet Marr and Ruth Thompson and JoNell Conder and the late Cludie Thompson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 24 at 1 p.m. at Red Hill Cemetery with Bro. Mike Jones and Shannon Denelsbeck officiating.
Donations may be made to Powderly Baptist Church.
Service is under the care of Fry Gibbs Funeral Hom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.