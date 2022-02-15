STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/7: Black was unstoppable in his team’s big win over Rivercrest last week. He scored a game-high 27 points, and elevated his level of play in the clutch, with several big plays down the stretch in the nailbiting win.
NAME:
Jameson Flatt
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/7: Flatt played a critical role in his team’s exciting win over Edgewood last week. He scored a team-high 14 points, including several clutch shots in the pivotal final quarter. He also bolstered the Patriots’ defensive efforts, helping lead their man-to-man defense.
NAME:
Cort Garnr
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/7: Garner stepped up in his team’s excellent district-ending win over Wolfe City. He scored a team high 13 points, and contributed with his defense as well, coming away with a number of steals and deflections.
NAME:
CC Runels
SCHOOL:
Detroit
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/7: Runels was huge in her team’s dramatic tiebreaker win over Rivercrest. She scored a team-high 19 points, and also sealed the win with an incredibly clutch steal in the closing seconds.
NAME:
Garrius Savage
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/7: Savage was electric in Paris’ win over Gilmer last week. He scored 27 points, with the points coming in a number of ways in the victory.
