Mary Sue Carey was born on Aug. 21, 1947 to parents, Horace Birdie Asbery and Ruby Louise Carroll Carey, in Paris, Texas.
She passed away on July 17, 2022 in Paris.
"Sue" married Norwyn Ray Carey in 1968 and the couple remained married until his death in 2019.
She worked in the physical therapy department at Christus St. Joseph before retiring to raise two grandchildren.
She was a member of CFParis Church.
She is survived by her son, Michael DeWayne Carey; granddaughter, Christian Nicole Lindsey and husband, Chad; grandson, James Michael Carey; great-grandson, Jaxton River Lindsey; great-granddaughter, Jemma Rose Lindsey; sister, Carol J. Guess and husband, Donald; brother, Joel Paul Asbery; sister-in-law, Theresa Asbery; brother-in-law, Ralph McFatridge; nieces, Jeri Ann Wilson, Terri, Johnna Asbery, Connie Adams and Gina Smith; nephews, James Asbery, Damon Asbery, Bobby Don Guess, Jason McFatridge and Lee McFatridge.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, John D. Asberry and Jerry Lee Asbery; sister, Janice McFatridge; and great-grandson, Rowan James Lindsey.
Fry Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct a graveside service at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Paris, Texas on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10 a.m.
