Exie E. Ray, 91, of Paris, was welcomed into her Heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Stillhouse Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a celebration of life graveside service for noon on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Providence Cemetery with Grandson Josh Ray officiating. A formal visitation isn’t scheduled; however, friends may pay their respects at the funeral home through Tuesday morning.
Exie, the daughter of Archie Ringwald and Clara Erwin Ringwald, was born on Aug. 18, 1929, in the Manchester Community of Red River County.
She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone before beginning a career with Sears-Roebuck, from which she retired, after many years of service in 1988.
The position Exie held most dear, however, was that of devoted wife, loving mother and excellent homemaker. She will be remembered by all who knew her as kind, caring and compassionate.
Exie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where she loved teaching First Grade Sunday School for many years. One of her favorite scriptures was “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6
Exie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jim Hal Ray, on May 26, 2014; her parents, Archie and Clara Ringwald; and her sister, Mary Couch.
Survivors include three children, Mike Ray (Terry), of Paris, Texas, Tim Ray (Linda), of East, Texas and Terri Long (Dawl), of Lewisville, Texas; grandsons, Chris Long (Angie), Clint Long (Lisa), Josh Ray (Janelle) and Adam Ray (Kristin); granddaughters, Kelli Clemons (Andrew) and Kaydee Ray; along with 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
“But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.”1 Corinthians 2:9
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 489, Paris, TX 75461.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.