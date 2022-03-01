Waylan E. Munday

Waylan “Butch” Munday, 77, of Reno passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris.
Funeral services will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, with Cleve Fendley officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Butch was born on Dec. 1, 1944 in Coryell County, Texas the son of Edward Vernon and Orene Smith Munday.
He married Sue Smallwood Williamson on April 30, 1976 in Paris.
He was a Jewelry Instructor with Texas Institute Jewelry Technology at Paris Junior College for 38 years and was involved in all phases of the Jewelry Department. Butch was a graduate of Evant High School in Evant, Texas and Paris Junior College Jewelry School. He was a member of Westwood Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Edward Munday and Merlin “Mert” Munday.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Munday; children, Tonya Munday-Johnson, of Keller, Donna Williamson White and husband, Greg, of Garland, Jeff Williamson and wife, Candy, of Reno; grandchildren, Brittni and Rich Avila, Jordan and Cherie Williamson, Justin and Miranda Williamson; great-grandchildren, Olive Zuhoski, Nori Rose Avila, Bailee, Hunter and Aubrey Williamson, Hudson and Harbor Williamson; sisters, Veleria Donahoo, of Cleburne, Verenia VanWinkle, of Mexia; along with special friends, Mark and Melissa Arnold and Nelda Skinner; his four- legged friends, Kricket, BamBam and Pebbles.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Williamson, Justin Williamson, Rich Avila, Mark Arnold, Shannon Calloway and Marlon Flowers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Sanders, Cleve Fendley, Greg White, Carl Rollins, Rickey McFadden, Mike Crews Jr. and Gene Skinner.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Lamar Co. Humane Society or charity of choice.
