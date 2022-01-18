Maxine Slagle Burgin, 96, of Arthur City, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Chicota Baptist Church with the Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Burgin, the daughter of Maude Vernon Slagle and Dulcie Velma McEntyre Slagle, was born on April 6, 1925, in Chicota, Texas.
For more than 25 years she was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone. Following her retirement from the telephone company, she began working as the switchboard operator at L. P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center where she remained for almost 10 years.
Maxine was a member of Chicota Baptist Church. She enjoyed talking on the phone daily to her family and friends. Nothing pleased her more than hopping into her car and hitting the road. Following the death of her husband, J. S. Burgin, on Sept. 23, 1991, Maxine became close friends with Jimmy Parson of the Garretts Bluff Community. They attended many benefit dinners and dances wherever they could. He was a great companion to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. S.; her parents; a son, Randy Burgin; two sons-in-law, Billy Ratliff and Michael Burleson; and siblings, Charlene Slagle, Johnnie Border, Ruth Kropp, Dorothy Tolson, Laverne Jones and Kenneth Slagle.
Survivors include three children, Steve Burgin and wife, Ann, of Paris, Anita Ratliff, of Paris and Vicky Burleson, of Ragtown; her dearest friend, Jimmy Parson; grandchildren, Greg Burgin and wife, Nancy, Kristi Parker and husband, Keith, Amy Chapman and husband, Skipper, Lesley Franklin, Melody Salinas, Chandra Watson and husband, Leslie, Tracy Johnson and Amanda Burgin; 12 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Lewis; and two brothers, Donald Slagle and wife, Barbara and Gene Slagle; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Greg Burgin, Skipper Chapman, Craig Hale, Jalon Franklin, Leslie Watson and Brian Watson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Chicota Volunteer Fire Department.
There are eight Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party's nominations to be a candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.