Jane Wynn-Helberg

School administrators are working hard to navigate state policies that seemingly change by the hour and to accommodate parent comfort levels about sending their child to school during the Covid-19 health pandemic. Districts are buying more Chromebooks and internet connectivity devices to ensure students at home have access to the tools they need to get credit for the school year, and they have been buying cleaning machines and supplies while making plans to help students adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to slow the virus's spread. Even so, the Texas Education Agency has said the risk of an outbreak in school cannot be eliminated. Are you comfortable with students returning to school campuses?

