Jane Wynn-Helberg, 73, of Paris, Texas, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at UT Health in Tyler, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Hutchinson and the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Visitation with the family will be after the service at the funeral home.
Jane was born Aug. 24, 1946, at Florence Nightingale Hospital in Dallas, Texa,s to Joe and Myra Strawn. She graduated from Oak Cliff High School in 1964 and graduated from Dallas Baptist College with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
She married the love of her life, Allan, on June 21, 1998. She was the founding director of Care Flight Medical Helicopter system. She served as president of the National Air Medical Services Association and also president of Texas Air Medical Association. With her love of nursing she has also served as pPresident of Texas Emergency Nurses Association.
Jane was a lay speaker of the North Lamar Parish of the United Methodist Church serving from October 2014 to the present. Jane, also known as Nurse Jane, hosted the Talk of Paris morning radio show for the past several years. She was dedicated to Red River Retirees and Senior Volunteers, serving as president of the advisory board for the last few years and present. She was presently chairman of the Area Agency on Aging Regional Advisory Council.
Jane was an active supporter of the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial and the Disabled Veterans of Lamar County.
In 2005, Jane, along with her daughter-in-law, Mandy, opened Visiting Angels of Paris, presently known as Hearts and Hands Home Care, which she, along with her granddaughter, Mindy Ramirez, run presently.
She is survived by her husband, Allan Helberg; sister, Sandra Hammonds; son, Richard Wynn and wife, Karen; son, Chad Helberg and wife, Mandy; daughter, Dana Williams and husband, Brandon; grandchildren, Mindy Wynn Ramirez and husband, Ben, Elizabeth Wynn-Wavrusa, Drew Helberg and fiancé Averi Foster, Chandi Helberg, Kameron Sumrall and Lily Butterbrodt; great-grandsons, Richard James and Avery Jay; nephews, Will Hammonds and wife, Amy, Mark Hammonds and wife, Tennille; and great-nieces and -nephew, Caleb, Hannah, Harper, Haylee and Hayden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Brother-in-law Will Hammonds; and brother, Howard Crawley.
Honorary pallbearers are Mark Hammonds, Will Hammonds, Drew Helberg, Kameron Sumrall, Brandon Williams, Chad Helberg and Sammy Andrews.
Online condolences may be made to the Wynn-Helberg family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
