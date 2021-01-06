Greg Rosato, 66, of Paris passed away with his daughters at his side on Jan 2, 2021, after fighting a courageous battle, he has gone to be with his Heavenly Father.
Funeral services are set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Gary Price officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Andy Rosato, Nick Rosato III, Joey Rosato IV, Jacob Rosato, Bo Cook and Daniel Ibarra.
He was born Gregory Alan Rosato on Aug. 15, 1954, in Dallas, Texas, to Joseph and Katherine Rosato. He graduated from W.W. Samuell High School in Dallas, Texas.
While working as a mechanic he met the love of his life, Ellen Stevens, and on June 17, 1978 they were married. They were blessed with two daughters, Katherine Nichole and Kristen Noelle.
Greg worked as a manager for Waste Management and in the industry for over 15 years. He was most known for his amazing cooking skills and the best Italian Christmas Dinners you could ever eat. He had a great life on earth with Ellen and believed their love was once in a lifetime.
He lived to make his daughters smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Katherine; his beloved wife, Ellen Stevens Rosato; and cousins, Mike Disman and Brenda Disman-White.
He is survived by his brother, Andy Rosato and wife, Linda, of Sealy; his daughters, Katherine Rosato and boyfriend, Daniel Ibarra, of Paris, Kristen Rosato and fiancé Bo Cook of Crowley; three grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Any donations in his name can be made to Scottish Rite Hospital.
