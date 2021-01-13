Betty Ruth Bills Runnels, 76, of Paris entered eternal rest on Dec. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Truevine Christian Church. The Rev. Douglas Reasno will serve as eulogist.
Condolences to the family may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
Due to COVID-19 masks are required.
