OCT. 1 to OCT. 3
Paris Police Department
Keonta Kiar Morris, 24: Theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, les than 28 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Jennifer Marie Tidwell, 30: 30: Forgery of a financial instrument.
Kenneth DeAndre Harris, 32: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
David Duane Bryant, 55: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Zachary Blaine Pratt, 21: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display registration.
Jason Wayne Murdock Sr., 42: County court commit/driving while intoxicated.
Kelton DeAire Dillard, 26: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, county court commit/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.