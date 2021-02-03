Russ Weiler, a Paris native, ended his long battle with cancer on Feb. 1, 2021.
Russ, born on April 23, 1955, was the son of Si and Ann Weiler.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1973 and then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in finance at East Texas State University in Commerce. After college Russ worked at Paris Savings and Loan but eventually chose to follow in his father’s footsteps, delving in sheet metal and air conditioning. He spent many years in Houston, Texas working for LETSOS, MLN, and DWD, and also created his own company, CRS Sheet Metal.
Russ enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and hunting, playing chess and golfing. He was an avid football fan, passionate about the Oklahoma Sooners and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He even named one of his cats “Ju Ju.”
Russ struggled with cancer for over 10 years but never gave up. He defied the odds, and he baffled his doctors. Russ persevered through pain and suffering and always said, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
Russ’s smile, sense of humor and zest for life will continue to inspire those he leaves behind, and he will always live in the hearts of those who loved him.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Si and Ann Weiler.
He is survived by his fiancé and long-time partner, Jan Bussell. The devotion and compassion she gave Russ were unparalleled, and there are not enough words to adequately thank her for her support. Russ is also survived by his son, Les Weiler and his wife, Lisa, of Austin, Texas; his stepson, Shawn Royer, of Houston; his sister, Leta Brownfield, of Whitewright, Texas; his sister, Zara Westbrook and her husband, Larry, of Royse City, Texas; Jan’s daughters, Kelli Horn and her two daughters, Amelia and Stella, and Ashley and her husband, Denny Carreno, both of Whitehouse, Texas; and the Bryan Mackey family, of Paris.
Due to the Covid pandemic, the family will hold a small, private burial at Evergreen Cemetery where Russ will be laid to rest next to his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Russ’s memory to either Marshall Homecare and Hospice in Marshall, Texas, 111 E. Burleson St., Marshall, TX 75670, or the Si and Ann Weiler Scholarship Fund at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460.
Special thanks to Bonita Armstrong and Lindsey Longoria who so lovingly tended to Russ while he was in hospice. Their generosity and kindness are greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.