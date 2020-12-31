BOGATA — Because of the rise in coronavirus cases, city facilities are closed until further notice.
The city’s Facebook page made the announcement Dec. 28, and also will limit in-person services the city provides.
“As a result of the continued threat of COVID-19, city facilities are closed to the public until further notice,” the notice states. “This includes Bogata City Hall, Bogata Police and Fire Department, Bogata Municipal Court, Bogata Library, Bogata Community Center, and Maintenance Center.”
The city is still operational, the post notes, with utility bills and court fines or fees that can be paid over the phone during normal business hours. City Hall does have a drop-box for residents who need to pay with cash, check or money orders.
And the city’s emergency services, like the Bogata Police Department, are still on the job, asking residents if they need to file a report to call the department at 903-272-0362 or 911 for emergencies.
The city has also posted a city-wide mandate for the use of masks in the community.
“We are asking our citizens and businesses to follow a city-wide mandate for the use of masks,” Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley said. “Please use your masks anytime you are in contact with others outside of your immediate family.”
City officials also ask that residents limit activities for New Year’s Eve gatherings.
“Your personal health and the health of others should be a priority,” Hinsley said. “These restrictions will be on a week by week status, but will remain in place until concerns ease. Pray for those who have lost loved ones and for those who are ill and at risk. Consider receiving the vaccine when it is available. Good choices will lead to good outcomes. Thank you for your cooperation during these grave times.”
The public works departments is still available by calling 903-632-5315 during business hours or by calling 903-249-1728 or 902-249-7934 for emergency after hours situations.
The city recently approved filing for a CARES Act grant to help cover expenditures related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The bulk of the funds will go to cover extra pay for the police, and significant portions to cover things like Zoom licensing, new computers and upgraded software so the city can operate remotely in case of situations like the current one.
The city will receive more than $59,000 from the federal funds.
