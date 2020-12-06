History Maker Nominees.jpg
Back row from left: County Judge Brandon Bell and commissioners Lonnie Layton, Kevin Anderson and Ronnie Bass stand behind their nominees for the 2020 “History Maker of the Year” award. Front row from left: Suzy Harper holds a plaque for Pat and Ray Evers, Ronnie Nutt, Cathie Emerson holds a plaque for Fannie and Johnnie Chaffin; and Patsy and Norman Davis.

The 2020 “History Maker of the Year” award winner will be announced at 10 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Park, 1100 Bonham St.

The award is given out each year to a person who has made a significant impact on the Lamar County community and nominees are chosen by County Judge Brandon Bell and the county commissioners.

The nominees are Ronnie Nutt, Ray and Pat Evers, Johnnie and Fannie Chaffin, Norm and Patsy Davis and Philip Cecil.

