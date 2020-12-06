The 2020 “History Maker of the Year” award winner will be announced at 10 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Park, 1100 Bonham St.
The award is given out each year to a person who has made a significant impact on the Lamar County community and nominees are chosen by County Judge Brandon Bell and the county commissioners.
The nominees are Ronnie Nutt, Ray and Pat Evers, Johnnie and Fannie Chaffin, Norm and Patsy Davis and Philip Cecil.
