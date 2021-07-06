The United Way of Lamar County is hosting several “drives” this summer to benefit the community.
First, on July 17, UWLC will be partnering with Carter BloodCare for a mobile blood drive in the parking lot at the corner of Lamar Avenue and Collegiate Drive. To schedule an appointment visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834. The need for blood donation right now is critical, according to Carter’s website, and donors can even do a quick pre-screen online.
UWLC will also host its annual summer “Stuff the Bus” campaign for school supplies that can be dropped off at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave.
Finally, to fill the new children’s mini libraries that are being installed around the county, UWLC is holding a children’s book drive again this summer. Gently used or new children’s books can also be dropped off at the United Way office.
“We love giving people in our community easy ways to get involved and do something good for others,” UWLC director Jenny Wilson said. “We encourage everyone who can give blood to do so on July 17 and help save a life. Grab a couple of extra school supplies when at the store, and engage your kids to clean out your bookshelves and donate books they have outgrown to our mini libraries. Everyone can do something to help another.”
If any businesses or organizations are interested in also being drop off locations, call the United Way of Lamar County office at 903-784-6642 or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
