Job seekers filed into a black recreational vehicle turned job center Friday in the parking lot of CitySquare in Paris.
“I just came up here to explore my options,” said Miles Davis of Detroit. He said he works construction and other jobs, and was seeing what the job fair offered.
Others shared Davis’ thoughts as they explored the listings inside the RV that was the headquarters for RPM Staffing’s job fair.
“We have over 75 positions,” said Niki Hughes, of the firm’s Paris branch.
It took applicants about an hour to get registered and talk with one of the RPM staffers about job openings.
“We look at their job history to determine skill sets and qualifications for our open positions,” Hughes said.
“We have a variety of positions from entry level to skilled labor positions,” she said.
Those positions included maintenance and refrigeration technicians, and CNC operators and programmers. “The positions at RPM Staffing are temp to hire,” said CEO Amanda Cooper. “Companies come to us looking for amazing employees to join their teams.”
Cooper said her company uses the mobile units to go to job seekers who might have trouble getting to RPM’s office at 2505 S. Church St.
“It is a convenience for job seekers to find employment,” she said.
That is the reason they choose to park the mobile unit at the CitySquare location.
CitySquare is there to lend all the help it can to its neighbors, Derald Bulls, the executive director said.
“We are hosting RPM Staffing from here in Paris. They are hiring for multiple local and regional businesses,” he said. “We are trying to help our neighbors in the community find employment.”
Rochelle Hodge, the chairwoman of the CitySquare board, echoed Bulls’ comment.
“We’re happy to help people meet their needs whether it is a shower, clothing or a job,” she said.
Cooper encouraged those who couldn’t make it to the job fair, to still reach out to RPM.
“We have job openings, if you are looking for employment,” she said.
Plus, Cooper said, her company keeps a database of skills and qualifications for all that register.
