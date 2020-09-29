At 11:51 p.m. on Monday, Paris police responded to the Paris Regional Medical Center Emergency Room for a man who reported a gunshot wound.
Officers said they met with a 22-year-old man who reported that he and a friend were at Wade Park when someone in a white 4-door passenger vehicle drove by and shot him. The complainant had a gunshot wound on his thigh, but it was non-life threatening.
The incident is under investigation.
Police respond to shots fired on Deshong Drive
Paris police responded to reported shots fired in the 800 block of Deshong Drive at 9:47 p.m. Monday. Officers were unable to locate any suspects or complainants, police said.
Witnesses reported that they saw a white 4-door newer car chasing a silver or gray Dodge pickup and police reported the witnesses said they observed someone in the car firing a gun at the pickup. Both vehicles fled the area and were last seen traveling south on Stillhouse Road.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday.
