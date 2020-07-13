Janetta Dorisia Kindrick, 71, of Paris, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at 601 16th St. N.E., Paris, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19 at 549 1st St. N.W., Paris, Texas. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Janetta, the daughter of Robert L. Critchlow and Juanita Bright Critchlow, was born on Jan. 24, 1949, in Barbourville, Kentucky.
When living in Corpus Christi she worked as a fisherman for 10 years. Later she worked in home health for a number of years.
Janetta loved her family and they were her world!
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Cisneros; a brother, David Critchlow Sr.; a grandson, Charles Johnson; a granddaughter, Isabella Sneed; and a nephew, Ronald Bright.
Survivors include her husband, Yolando Castillo; daughters, Shannon Adams, Shawn Adams and Alisha Valenzuela; a brother, Ray Bright; grandchildren, Jasmine Adams, Tarek Adams, Tre’ Sneed, Jada Sneed, Tristan Sneed, Miracle Valenzuela, Sheldon Adams and Damon Adams; great-granddaughters, Terra Grace Sneed and Rhylee Sneed; nieces and nephews, David Critchlow, Mechelle Bright, Cristy Bright, Misty Bright Fuson and Francine Critchlow; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews; her beloved dog, Bella; and a host of friends.
