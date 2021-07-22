BLOSSOM–Blossom City Council will conduct public hearings on multiple ordinances, consider hiring a municipal court judge and hear from Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass about cameras for crime prevention when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. today at City Hall.
Public hearing ordinances include those on the trash service rate, nuisance structures, dogs, livestock, building, noise and junked or abandoned vehicles.
The council also is to consider a street repair plan, a contract with AuctioneerExpress.com and award a bid for repairs on a 2007 Ford F150. Councilors will meet in executive session to discuss a request from an employee for vacation sell-back. Any action resulting from closed door discussion will take place when the council reconvenes in public session.
