Mrs. Shirley Casey Briggs went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 8, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, E.Ridley Briggs; four children, Cathy Stringer, Carol and Bruce Dunai, David and Lisa Briggs and Danny and Kim Briggs; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was born on Aug. 13, 1935, in Marlin, Texas, in the home of her mother and father, Anna Catherine Beck Casey and Fred Franklin Casey.
Shirley had three older brothers who preceded her in death, James Edward Casey, Glen Allen Casey and Robert Ray Casey.
Her aunt, Buelah Mae Casey Wolfe, used to tell her how happy and excited all of the relatives were that day because Anna and Fred finally had a baby girl.
When Shirley was three months old, Fred and Anna moved their family to Temple. When Shirley developed freckles on either side of her nose, her three brothers and some of their friends began calling her “speck”, a nick-name that stayed with her all the way through high school.
In 1940, the family moved to Bryan, where Fred worked as a butcher. The Caseys lived at 1206 west 26th Street and they paid $15 per month rent. Shirley started first grade at Bowie Elementary School her first year in Bryan and those years yielded fond memories of great friendships. Her best friend, Mary Alice Dyess, lived across the street and that friendship would last a lifetime.
Shirley recalled that the Bowie school children said a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance every day before entering the building. She also remembered a musical in which she played the lead in the sixth-grade. The name of the play was “Jeannie With The Light Brown Hair” (a Stephen Foster play). Her daughter was played by Billie Jean Blazek, who was a first-grader. She later married Shirley’s brother, Bobby and they had a daughter named Sue Ellen and a son named Robert.
At Bryan High School, she was elected cheerleader all three years, serving as head cheerleader her senior year. Also, she was elected homecoming queen, FFA sweetheart and secretary of the student council.
Following high school graduation, Shirley married E. Ridley Briggs on Jan. 22, 1954. They had an apartment near the north gate of A&M. Their rent was $37 per month with no bills.
Ridley went into the US Air Force Flight Training Program after graduation. They were stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Florida. Their first child, Cathy Ann, was born in the base hospital in 1956 and Shirley’s mom, Anna Casey, rode the train from Bryan to help the new parents. That is the first time Mrs. Casey had ever been out of Texas.
After the Air Force, in 1957, Ridley returned to A&M for his Master’s Degree. Carol Jean was born there. After graduation, the family moved to Sherman where David Ridley was born in 1959. Following a move to Abilene, Texas, Daniel Bryan (Danny) was born in 1960. There were 19 months between Cathy and Carol, 19 months between David and Danny and 17 months between Carol and David, so the young family had four children in five years and Shirley was 25 years old when the last child was born.
In 1965, the family moved to Bryan. Shirley’s heart for service, her unconditional love and generous spirit was unending. Something that was always important to her was that she be at home when the children came home from school. She was active in the leadership of Sunday School and PTA.
She took care of moms, daughters, aunts and uncles, and close friends all of her life. Especially dear to her were the grandchildren, the first being Jennifer Carol, born in 1979, when Shirley was barely 44 years old. This was the first of a series of trips to aid her daughters and daughters-in-law as they brought grandchildren into the family. She flew to Fort Lauderdale in 1984 to help Carol with Michelle Leigh, later she drove to Dallas in 1985, to help Carol with Suzanne Elizabeth; in 1986 she helped Kim by babysitting with Sierra Michelle; she drove to Longview in 1988, to help Cathy with Allison Leigh; Dallas in 1989, to help Lisa with Tyler Ridley; Scottsdale in 1989 (flew), to help Kim with Bailey St. Claire; Longview in 1990, to help Cathy with Melissa Anne; Dallas in 1991, to help Carol with Bruce Andrew; Scottsdale in 1991 (flew), to help Kim with Emma Alysse and Alexa Danielle; Dallas in 1992, to help Lisa with Haleigh Elizabeth; and Scottsdale in 1995 (flew), to help Kim with Dallas Daniel!
Shirley was blessed with an uncanny memory. She remembered birthdays and anniversaries for all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. None of these were written down to remind her, she just always remembered.
As a manager, she was without peer. Ridley used to comment that she could have been CEO of General Motors because of her management ability. Whether it was getting the kids ready for a week-long camping trip or preparing the Thanksgiving meal for 30 family members, everything was always perfectly in order. Shirley had a great sense of humor. She never seemed to have a bad day and nearly everything brought a smile or a laugh in her conversation.
It was a common occurrence for her children and grandchildren to call her with cooking questions. Known through-out the family as “the world’s best cook”, she was truly a walking cookbook with a mind full of recipes and marvelous ways to present an outstanding meal.
Her extensive family would attest that she was the nearest thing to the perfect Christian mother one could find anywhere. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished and she will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 13, at First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Texas at 2 p.m. A livestream of the event will begin at Bruce Dunai’s Facebook page at 1:45 p.m. A graveside memorial will occur at the Field of Honor at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.
Donations can be made in Shirley’s memory at tx.ag/shirleybriggs.
Online condolences may be sent to the Briggs family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
