The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Lamar County climbed to 455 today with the reporting of nine additional cases by the Paris/Lamar County Health District.
Today's cases include six females ages 11, 19, 21, 47, 55, 61 and 62, and three males, ages 19, 30 and 37. Seven are travel related and 448 community spread.
A total 15 deaths have been recorded with 285 cases recovered and 155 cases still active, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of total cases by age and gender follows.
0-9 2 male 4 female
10-19 8 male 16 female
20-29- 39 male 60 females
30-39- 33 males 50 females
40-49 16 male 43 females
50-59 38 males 40 females
60-69 25 males 31 females
70-79 11 males 24 females
80 + 7 males 8 females
The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus. Guidelines include the following:
Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household.
Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.
