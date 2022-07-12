Jerry Don Canup, 81, of Paris, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Pecan Gap Cemetery with the Rev. Lory Hunt officiating.
Mr. Canup, the son of H. I. Canup and Sue Elizabeth Campbell Canup, was born on Oct. 10, 1940, in Pecan Gap.
He graduated from Pecan Gap High School and Paris Junior College. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves for 30 years. Jerry began working as an electrician at Campbell Soup where he remained for seven years. He then retired as an electrician from B & W, which later became Turner Pipe.
Survivors include two sons, Ricky Canup and wife, Theresa and Michael Canup; one daughter, Anette Dawn Canup; grandchildren, Amanda, Chad, Brandi and Michael; several great-grandchildren,; one brother, Terry Canup; one sister, Wanda Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
