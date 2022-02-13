Bessie Mae Holmes-Hazelton

Bessie was born on April 13, 1930 in Beaudry, Arkansas.
She passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, surrounded by her husband of 39 years, Leaman; daughter, Teresa; and two of her dear friends and church family, Jane and Bill Fambrough.
She married Redus Glee Holmes on April 15, 1949. Together they raised two children, Steven and Teresa, until his passing on Jan. 27, 1975.
She married Leaman Hazelton on May 22, 1982, and relocated to Clute, Texas, where they lived together until her death.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Fendley (Jerrod); husband, Leaman Hazelton and his sons, James Paul (Mylen), Joseph Stephen (Jo Ellen) and David Mark (Linda); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Redus; father, William A. “Bill” Kirtley; brother, William D. “Dee” Kirtley; sister, Cleta Faye Kirtley Grooms Pilkington; mother, Faye B. Kirtley; and son, Steven Lee Holmes.
She also leaves behind numerous friends, family and church family who will miss her dearly.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with burial following in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
