Jimmie Ray Willis, 73, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1947, to Bill Willis and Janie Binyon, in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Jimmie was a long haul truck driver for more than 50 years.
Jimmie is predeceased by his wife, Linda Jean Willis; his father and stepmother, Pauline Willis; his mother and stepfather, L.B. Binyon; stepchildren, Debbie Adams, of Clinton, Oklahoma, Denise Killingsworth, of Idabel, Oklahoma, and Rhonda Cates, of Salisaw, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Dylan Willis, of San Angelo, Texas, and Bobbie Sue Butler, of Salisaw, Oklahoma.
Survivors include his children, Linda Garrett and husband, Jerry, of Paris, William Willis, of Melbourne, Arkansas, Jimmie Ray Willis and wife, Carlene, of Big Springs, Texas, and Paul Killingsworth and wife, Ericka, of Wilburton, Oklahoma; stepchildren, Mickey Hole and husband, Edvard, of Talihina Oklahoma, Alvie Killingsworth, of Talihina, Oklahoma, Kay Killingsworth, of Idabel, Oklahoma, and his almost son, Jack Miller Jr. and wife, Beverly, of Melbourne, Arkansas; siblings, Billie Willis, of Ada, Oklahoma, Gladys Thames and husband, Leonard, of San Angelo, Texas, and Anna Miller and husband, Jack, of Melbourne, Arkansas; grandchildren, Brian Garrett and wife, Kayla, of Joshua, Texas, Jordan and Sydney Garrett, of Paris, Tanner and Macy Killingsworth, of Wilburton, Oklahoma, Tisha Ohler, Carla Smith and Jimmy Carl Butler, of Salisaw, Oklahoma, Christine Bilyeu, of Amber, Oklahoma, and Mandy Adams of Clinton, Oklahoma; along with many others; as well as many great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.