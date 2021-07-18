Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors will welcome new members, Mark Homer and Erik Roddy, and elect new officers when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. The board also will recognize outgoing member, Shay Bills, for her service.
Incoming members are to join directors Dr. A.J. Hashmi, Josh Bray, Chase Coleman, Curtis Fendley and Stephen Terrell to complete the seven-member board.
After the election of a chairman, vice chairman and secretary-treasurer, executive director Maureen Hammond is to present the June 2021 financial statements for approval and update the board about American SpiralWeld and Metro Gate Manufacturing as well as present updates from land and marketing committees.
Directors are expected to convene into an executive session to discuss economic development projects known as Highway, Iron Horse, Rocket X, Fast Track and Mustang. Directors also are to consider personnel matters before reconvening in public session to take action, if any, that may result from closed session discussions.
