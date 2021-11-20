Tena Burress, born Allie Clotene Burns, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, at age 92, with her children by her side.
Tena was born in Elmo, Texas to James Burns and Ira Drummond Burns. She grew up with her three siblings, James, Maudell and Jessie.
While in school Tena met Henry M Burress. After Henry’s service in the war, they married and had two children, Ellen Gayle and Henry Joe.
In 1950 the family moved to Paris, Texas. They were members of Calvary United Methodist Church for decades. The couple was very active in Calvary Church activities including leading and teaching UMYF as well as starting and teaching the Joy Sunday School class.
Tena was also involved in professional, community service and social clubs, including the Business Professional Women’s Club. She and her peers were instrumental in getting the Equal Rights Amendment ratified by the Texas Legislature. For many years, Tena told Christmas stories at area club events. Tena loved hosting supper clubs and visiting the Paris Community Theatre. More than anything, Tena loved her family and friends and instilled good values in her children and grandchildren that have served them well.
Tena was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband; and granddaughter, Ali.
She is survived by her two children, Gayle Burress and Joe Burress and wife, Linda; her two grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Christina Burress and Johnny and Nicole Eoff; and her six great-grandchildren, Addison and Caleb Eoff, Auri Burress and Luke, Morgan and Emerson Burress.
Tena will be dearly missed.
A memorial will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Calvary United Methodist Church or an organization of your choice.
