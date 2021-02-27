Loyd Wayne Cooper, 83, of Honey Grove, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at TMC Bonham Hospital.
Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Cooper, the son of Loyd Orval Cooper and Gladys Cameron Cooper, was born Oct. 7, 1937, in DeKalb, Texas.
He was stationed at Fort Polk during his time with the military. His career with Western Electric in Dallas spanned more than 30 years before his retirement.
Loyd was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Grand Lodge of Texas. He was active with Pioneers, a volunteer network.
Survivors include his wife, Neita Ayers Cooper; children, Pamela Yarbrough and Marty Estes and Leslie Ashley and husband, Glenn; several grandchildren; and two brothers, Joe Mac Cooper and wife, Sandy, and Douglas Gale Cooper; along with a number of nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.