Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who represents Senate District 1, is scheduled to visit Paris in November to speak at the Republican Women of the Red River Valley's monthly meeting.
This month's meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds Building B, 570 E. Center St. in Paris, and will feature Terence and Connie Painter, NRA and Texas Department of Public Safety firearms LTC instructors. The meeting's theme is "Don't be a victim." The duo will speak about getting licensed and learning to shoot, as well as advanced training and the Maxey Rifleman Range.
In November, Hughes is scheduled to appear on Nov. 18. Hughes is the author of several bills that passed into Texas law, including bills on abortion, voter integrity, banning critical race theory in public schools and First Amendment rights on social media.
Group President Cynthia Rice-Tims welcomes the public to both meetings. More details about Hughes' visit will be released closer to the meeting's date, she said.
