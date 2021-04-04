Bill Mike Smith

Billy Mike Smith, 69, went to be with his lord and savior on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas.
Mike was born on March 15, 1952, in Paris, Texas, to Billy and Joyce Smith. He graduated from Paris High School in 1970. On July 27, 1973, he married Peggy Rae Scott in Plainview, Texas. Mike worked professionally as a tax preparer and bookkeeper for over 45 years in Paris. In the early 1980s, Mike and his family moved to Powderly, Texas, and soon became a member of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department where he served his community until his passing.
Mike had a passion for deer hunting and loved fishing with his family. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed crafting with wood.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce; and his sister, Debbie.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his son, Billy Ray and wife, Kristi; daughter, Jennifer; son, Zack; father, Billy Earl; grandchildren, Rayleigh, Savannah, Gracie and Jayden; great-grandson, Easton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
