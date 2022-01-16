Sybil Coffman, age 87, of Detroit, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her residence.
Sybil was born Nov. 3, 1934, in Bagwell, to Samuel and Anna Carroll Buzbee. Sybil was a loving mother and grandmother who built her life around her family. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Frank Coffman; four brothers, David, Euel, Ronald and Donald Buzbee; and her sister, Burnett Buzbee.
There will be no formal visitation.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at English Cemetery with the Rev. Jamey Mathis officiating. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Jerrald Eldridge, Lee Yarbrough, Mitch Pitcock, Cody Covey, Joseph Yarbrough and Ronnie Yarbrough.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Yarbrough of Detroit; her sister, Donnie Whiteman of Clarksville; two sisters-in-law, Nell Coffman of Decatur and Wanda Coffman of Haltom City; three grandchildren, Lee Yarbrough and wife, Leann, of Detroit, Cheri Eldridge and husband, Jerrald, of Detroit and Krysta Pitcock and husband, Mitchell, of Paris; eight great-grandchildren, Kenda Covey, Cody Covey and wife, Stephanie, Joseph Yarbrough and wife, Taylor, Leland Yarbrough, Kaisen Eldridge, Kaliber Pitcock, Kainen Pitcock and Kollins Pitcock; five great-great-grandchildren, Malia Covey, Kaylee Covey, Layton Covey, Asher Yarbrough and Ander Yarbrough; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The new year brings with it many challenges for cities, including infrastructure updates, affordable housing and employee shortages. Many of the challenges are interconnected — for instance, companies need employees, but employees need affordable homes to live in. Therefore, a housing shortage could contribute to an employee shortage. In the first six months of 2022, what would you like for city leadership to tackle as a top priority?
