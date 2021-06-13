JUNE 10 to JUNE 11
Paris Police Department
Misty Dawn Fulbright, 33: Theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Hope Noel McIntire, 41: Motion to revoke/theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions (five counts).
Joel Blake Smith, 35: Driving while intoxicated, second, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, false drug test/falsification device.
Jacob Cole Mills, 25: Aggravated sexual assualt of a child.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Glenix Shelbe Dunken, 20: Theft of a firearm.
Ricky J. Hickson, 41: County court commit/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Constable Precinct 4
Robert Darrell Sullivan, 53: Public intoxication.
