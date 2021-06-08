JUNE 4 to JUNE 8
Fire Department Assist EMS
June 4
10:26 to 10:47 a.m., 3715 W. Houston St.
1:37 to 1:42 p.m., 3457 Millers Place.
June 5
3:20 to 3:31 a.m., 1750 E. Washington St.
9:26 to 9:29 p.m., 1889 FM 2648.
June 6
7:18 to 8:18 p.m., 5706 FM 197.
7:42 to 7:59 p.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
June 7
7:07 to 7:12 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
June 8
1:21 to 1:44 a.m., 718 S. Main St.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
June 4
10:46 to 10:57 p.m., 293 30th St. NW.
June 5
3:39 to 3:47 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Fire
June 5
9:51 to 10:25 a.m., 2685 Lamar Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
June 6
12:22 to 12:37 a.m., 635 13th St. SE.
First Responder
June 4
8:54 to 9:09 a.m., 1800 FM 195.
June 5
12:58 to 1:17 p.m., 429 NE Loop 286.
6:09 to 6:23 p.m., 2335 E. Cherry St.
10:35 to 10:49 p.m., 1100 W. Front St.
June 6
7:45 a.m. to 2:27 p.m., 3800 Lake Crooke Road.
2:13 to 2:29 p.m., 3195 E. Houston St.
June 8
12:08 to 12:26 a.m., 1135 Belmont St.
12:22 to 12:30 a.m., 920 29th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
June 5
1:26 to 1:51 p.m., 2470 N. Main St.
9:27 to 10:12 p.m., 1889 FM 2648.
June 7
9:35 to 11:03 a.m., 3411 NE Loop 286.
3:20 to 3:27 p.m., 4500 FR 70.
4:16 to 5:10 p.m., 5100 Bonham St.
June 8
5:32 to 5:56 a.m., 7700 FR 38 N.
Haz-Mat Incident
June 5
10:37 to 10:48 p.m., 2671 N. Main St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
June 5
6 to 6:44 p.m., 701 E. Price St.
Public Service
June 4
3:59 to 4:12 a.m., 2335 E. Cherry St.
8:57 to 9:08 p.m., 833 E. Houston St.
June 7
9:10 to 9:23 p.m., 2218 E. Cherry St.
