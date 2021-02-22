Ellie Deann Schwab was born on July 18, 2019, to Samuel “RA” and Jessica Schwab.
She went to be with Jesus on Feb. 14, 2021.
Though Ellie’s life was far too short, she was loved and cherished by everyone who met her! Ellie was a ray of sunshine, she loved to watch Cocomelon and dance. Ellie loved her momma and her momma’s soft sweaters. She loved beating up bubba and then later cuddling with him. Ellie loved her daddy, running to him with open arms when he got home!
Ellie is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Nanny and Papaw Smith and Papaw Schwab; and aunt, Kate Alonzo.
Ellie is survived by her loving parents; and the best big brother, Riley Schwab; grandparents, Freddy and Gail Smith Jr. “Poppy and Gigi”; Janet Rodden “Mimi”, Dale Schwab “Peepaw” and Elizabeth Beshirs “Grandmother”; great-grandparents, Jean Schwab “Granny”, RA and Katherine Beshirs “Poppa and Granny”; and Cookie Cannon “Mawmaw”; uncles and aunts, Paul and Brittany Atwood, Jennifer and Luke Bissell, Casey and Wesley Giddens, Jack and Jessica Baker and Caleb Baker and Cassie McGraw; cousins, Collin, Bella, Kristofer, Landon, Annslee, Wyatt, Emmelynn, Stella, Beau.
Visitation is being held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lamar Point Baptist Church, with Brad Crosswhite officiating. Interment to follow at East Post Oak Cemetery in Blossom.
Online condolences may be sent to the Schwab family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.