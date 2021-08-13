Laura Lucille Conway, age 67, of Paris, Texas, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Laura was born on Nov. 7, 1953, in Hugo, Oklahoma, to Oscar and Ruth Marie Dalton O'Neal. Laura married Joe L. Conway on June 5, 1992, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Laura was full of life and a comedian in her own right. She was always full of laughter and smiles. She was adored by all that she was around, especially her grandsons. She was always a big source of love and play for them.
When she was with her sisters, laughter would fill the whole house and you could see the love between them as they reminisced of days past. She always had a big and open heart for her kids and warm arms to embrace them. She loved them more than anything and made sure they knew it everyday.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Conway; stepson, Joe Conway II; her dad, Roy O'Neal; and stepdad, James Kelly; her sister, Edith Richardson; and her brother, Thomas O'Neal.
Left to cherish her memories are daughter, Andrea Gaede and wife, Miranda; son, Michael Gaede and wife, Tina; grandsons, Daniel and Nicholas Gaede; sisters, Barbara Smith and Betty Hamilton; her mom, Ruth O'Neal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Laura has left a void in many lives with her passing. Many are lost at this time but with the love of family and friends, they will seek solace in the days to come. The family thanks you all for your prayers as they navigate this difficult time.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 425 S. Church St., Paris, Texas. No formal service is scheduled at this time.
Services are provided by Roden-Family Funeral Directors.
