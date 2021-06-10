JUNE 8 to JUNE 10
Falls
June 8
2:10 to 2:10 p.m., 2116 Cleveland St.
FD Assist EMS
June 8
1:25 to 1:44 p.m., 847 6th St. SE.
June 10
12:43 to 12:53 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 9
8:34 to 8:59 a.m., 3020 E. Houston St.
11:09 to 11:50 a.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
10:44 to 11:03 p.m., 2300 13th St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
June 8
11:58 a.m., to 12:19 p.m., 820 19th St. NW.
12:11 to 12:23 p.m., 3237 Bonham St.
1:05 to 1:30 p.m., 2116 Cleveland St.
3:09 to 3:28 p.m., 2450 W. Sherman St.
5:21 to 5:39 p.m., 3915 Lamar Ave.
June 9
6:48 to 7:02 a.m., 1160 35th St. NE.
8:08 to 8:23 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
Public Service
June 8
7:28 to 7:42 p.m., 201 W. cherry St.
9:08 to 9:18 p.m., 2400 W. Houston St.
June 9
6:34 to 6:40 a.m., 1513 Bonham St
12:21 to 12:40 p.m., 4020 Brandyn St.
12:51 to 1:03 p.m., 1305 E. Houston St.
7:47 to 8:03 p.m., 500 Bonham St.
